Repo rate rise: Biggest hike in five years as Reserve Bank tries to curb inflation

The Reserve Bank has hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points, the biggest margin in more than five years as inflation sees food and fuel prices pushing consumer prices to the upper end of its target range.

The repo rate is now 4.75% after four members of the bank's monetary policy committee preferred the announced increase and one member preferred a 25 basis point rise during a meeting which began on Tuesday.

The higher repo rate means under-pressure consumers with credit cards, home loans and car financing will pay more to service their debts as they grapple with higher fuel and food prices. However, curbing rising inflation is crucial to cushion salaries of consumers.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the bank had a responsibility to respond to the challenges the economy faces and take an appropriate stance in accordance with its mandate to protect consumers from the ravages of rising inflation.

“We have a responsibility to curb inflation because inflation is eating into the incomes of the working people in SA. We have to live true to our mandate”.

He said as a result of higher global food prices, local food price inflation had also been revised up and was expected to be 6.6% in 2022, up from 6.1%.