Stellenbosch University student arrested for alleged rape, police probe 'sexual assault incident' at UCT

Stellenbosch University (SU) said on Thursday it would suspend a student from residence after the alleged rape of a student on campus, pending the outcome of internal and criminal investigations.

The university said the alleged perpetrator was arrested on Wednesday.

“It must be noted that this is now a criminal matter and the law will now run its course,” it added.

The university — which is also investigating two allegedly racist incidents — said the victim was being cared for and was safe.

“She yesterday opened a case of rape against the perpetrator with SAPS, who accompanied her to the Stellenbosch provincial hospital, where she was examined and also received the necessary medication, care and primary counselling.

“The victim has not reported the incident to the SU Equality Unit yet, but she had been provided with information on the various ways that an incident can be reported internally. She will be assisted in this regard,” said the university.