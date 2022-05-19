Suspect who allegedly shot undercover metro cop is arrested after negotiations with his family

A suspect who allegedly shot an on-duty undercover Joburg metro police officer in Hillbrow has been apprehended after negotiations with his family.

The man, who had fled to KwaZulu-Natal, eventually handed himself over at the Hillbrow police station on Wednesday.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they had subsequently established that the suspect worked for a security company in Johannesburg which then communicated with his family. The family then confronted him and convinced him to hand himself over to the police.

“Negotiations with the suspect’s family were put in place ... working hand in hand with the police for the apprehension of the suspect,” he said.