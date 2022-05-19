×

South Africa

Terminate the urinator and talk to us, marchers tell Stellenbosch bosses

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
19 May 2022 - 13:14
Image: Esa Alexander

About 150 Stellenbosch University students marched in the Western Cape town on Thursday demanding the expulsion of Theuns du Toit, the student who urinated on a fellow student's laptop and belongings.

The multiracial group headed through the town centre to the university administration building, chanting and singing.

Their other main demand, sparked by Sunday's early-hours incident at the Huis Marais residence which targeted first-year agriculture student Babalo Ndwayana, was the establishment of an external commission of inquiry into racism at the university.

Student leaders who addressed the marchers said they asked for talks with university leaders on Monday and had been asked to wait for the results of an investigation.

Image: Esa Alexander
Image: Esa Alexander

There had still been no feedback from the administration, they said, making a fresh demand for talks.

Image: Bobby Jordan

The marchers were greeted at the administration building by university rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers and deputy vice-chancellors Deresh Ramjugernath, Hester Klopper and Nico Koopman.

