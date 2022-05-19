×

WATCH | Stellenbosch students want 'commission' to look into racism

Students from the EFF and Sasco student bodies marched to deliver a memorandum to university managers

19 May 2022 - 19:15 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Marchers prepare to head to the Stellenbosch University administration building on May 19 2022.
Image: Esa Alexander

Hundreds of students marched to the management offices of Stellenbosch University to demand change after the racist urination incident. 

The march, organised by the SA Student Congress (Sasco) and the EFF, saw students from all backgrounds band together in protest. The students are demanding the expulsion of Theuns du Toit, the student who was filmed urinating on the belongings on another student.

“We don't want him suspended. We want him gone,” said Sasco chairperson Queen Majikijela.

Meanwhile, the organisation's provincial convener, Sifiso Zungu, called for a commission into racism at the institution. 

“There is one demand that it within my heart. That demand says Stellenbosch University must establish something like an inquiry or a commission to investigate racism at Stellenbosch University,” he said.

MORE:

Stellenbosch University is probing another racist incident

Stellenbosch University on Tuesday said it was probing yet another racial incident which occurred recently at the institution.
News
1 day ago

Terminate the urinator and talk to us, marchers tell Stellenbosch bosses

About 150 Stellenbosch University students marched in the Western Cape town on Thursday demanding the expulsion of Theuns du Toit, the student who ...
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Stellenbosch rector Wim de Villiers condemns racist incident

Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers has strongly condemned the “destructive and hurtful” racist incident at the campus ...
News
1 day ago

SAHRC to investigate Stellenbosch University urination incident amid growing calls for student’s expulsion

The SA Human Rights Commission has confirmed it will investigate Theuns du Toit for violating a fellow student’s rights when he urinated on his ...
News
1 day ago
