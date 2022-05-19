×

South Africa

We will miss Mpho Moerane’s contributions to the ANC, says Ramaphosa

19 May 2022 - 07:00 By TIMESLIVE
Former Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Moerane has died a week after he was involved in a devastating car accident.
Image: Misha Jordaan

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was saddened by the death of former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane who died on Wednesday evening.

Ramaphosa said Moerane’s contribution to the ANC would be sorely missed.

“We will miss his contribution to his political home, the ANC, and to the development of Johannesburg as one of our country’s and continent’s most important economic and cultural centres. May his soul rest in peace,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

He praised Moerane for sharing his life skills for the development of the people he served. 

“Mpho Moerane was an entrepreneurial, multi-skilled leader who placed his talents and creative energy at the disposal of the citizens of Johannesburg by moving into public office with vast experience as a business owner and, earlier in his life, as an artisan.”

OBITUARY | Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane's life 'anchored by service to others'

The life of the former mayor of  Johannesburg, who died on Wednesday after a car accident a week ago,  was dedicated to service to the people and ...
Politics
11 hours ago

Ramaphosa said it was “a sad day for Johannesburg and for the nation”. 

Moerane died on Wednesday at the Milpark Hospital — a week after he was involved in a horrific car accident.

The wreckage of former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane's car after his accident. PIC: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED

He had a short stint as Johannesburg mayor between October 1 and November 22 2021.

He had assumed office after the city had lost mayors Geoff Makhubo and Jolidee Matongo in quick succession.

Makhubo died from Covid-19 in July 2021.

Matongo, who was appointed as his replacement, died in a car accident in September 2021.

Moerane held the mayoral seat until the last local government elections which resulted in the ANC losing the metro to the DA. 

Moerane is survived by his wife, four children, his mother and siblings.

Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the family and network of friends, comrades and colleagues of Moerane.

The family said it would announce the funeral details in due course. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

 

