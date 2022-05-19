Western Cape Blood Service pleads for donors as it nears ‘day zero’
The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has pleaded with eligible and potential donors to give blood as it nears “day zero”.
WCBS’s blood supply is critically low and residents are urged to donate blood to save lives.
There is a one-day supply for O blood groups and a two-day supply for the B and A groups.
The service said it has been struggling to maintain its necessary blood stock levels because of an increasing demand for blood for transfusions within the healthcare system.
“The Western Cape blood stocks remain at a one-day supply and patients’ lives are at risk as we are trying to avoid day zero. Over the past few weeks, we have struggled to maintain required blood stock levels as blood collections continue to be challenging, while blood use has increased markedly in recent months,” said WCBS public relations manager Marike Gevers.
How can I donate blood?
You should be eligible to donate blood if you are between the ages of 16 and 75, weigh 50kg or more, are in good general health and lead a safe sexual lifestyle.
Blood donation takes 30-minutes, and you can donate every 56 days.
“We need to collect 700 units of blood every day to ensure a sufficient blood supply<" the service said.
To find your closest blood donation clinic, you can download the WCBS app on Android and iOS, send a WhatsApp to 060 549 7244 or view the service's online calendar for more information.
How many people’s live can I save?
Western Cape premier Alan Winde said donors could save up to three lives.
“The blood you donate today can help people who have suffered severe and traumatic injuries, given childbirth, suffer from anaemia or have blood disorders, and people who are receiving treatment for cancer,” he said.
Winde called on residents to donate blood as soon as possible.
1/4 The @The_wcbs has informed us that their blood supply is critically low, with just 1-day’s supply left. I am therefore calling on the residents to please donate as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/2y2WvWpIXQ— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) May 17, 2022
