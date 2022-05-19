×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Western Cape Blood Service pleads for donors as it nears ‘day zero’

19 May 2022 - 08:00
Western Cape Blood Service's blood supply is critically low and residents are urged to donate to save lives. File image.
Western Cape Blood Service's blood supply is critically low and residents are urged to donate to save lives. File image.
Image: 123RF/PENCHAN PUMILA

The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has pleaded with eligible and potential donors to give blood as it nears “day zero”. 

WCBS’s blood supply is critically low and residents are urged to donate blood to save lives.

There is a one-day supply for O blood groups and a two-day supply for the B and A groups.

The service said it has been struggling to maintain its necessary blood stock levels because of an increasing demand for blood for transfusions within the healthcare system.

“The Western Cape blood stocks remain at a one-day supply and patients’ lives are at risk as we are trying to avoid day zero. Over the past few weeks, we have struggled to maintain required blood stock levels as blood collections continue to be challenging, while blood use has increased markedly in recent months,” said WCBS public relations manager Marike Gevers.

I recently recovered from Covid-19, can I still donate blood?

Blood donors have to wait 14 to 28 days after recovering from Covid-19 before donating blood again.
News
8 months ago

How can I donate blood?

You should be eligible to donate blood if you are between the ages of 16 and 75, weigh 50kg or more, are in good general health and lead a safe sexual lifestyle. 

Blood donation takes 30-minutes, and you can donate every 56 days.

“We need to collect 700 units of blood every day to ensure a sufficient blood supply<" the service said.

To find your closest blood donation clinic, you can download the WCBS app on Android and iOS, send a WhatsApp to 060 549 7244 or view the service's online calendar for more information.

How many people’s live can I save?

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said donors could save up to three lives.

“The blood you donate today can help people who have suffered severe and traumatic injuries, given childbirth, suffer from anaemia or have blood disorders, and people who are receiving treatment for cancer,” he said. 

Winde called on residents to donate blood as soon as possible.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SA’s young cancer patients to get a second lease on life

On Monday the programme was launched at Red Cross Children’s Hospital, one of the two centres of excellence that treat blood cancers in SA
News
3 months ago

Tortilla the tortoise gets her groove back after blood transfusion

Tortilla, a confiscated Leopard tortoise, is recovering after receiving a blood transfusion at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinarian Hospital at the ...
News
5 months ago

Covid-19 hangover: as more around the world are vaccinated, fewer give blood

As people line up for Covid-19 vaccinations across the globe, there is a growing shortage of blood donors.
News
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed ... South Africa
  2. Applied for the R350 grant with the same phone number as someone else? Here’s ... South Africa
  3. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  4. Pick n Pay announces changes to its core retail brand News
  5. Court rules in favour of Gauteng education department in placement dispute News

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August