Western Cape Blood Service pleads for donors as it nears ‘day zero’

The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has pleaded with eligible and potential donors to give blood as it nears “day zero”.

WCBS’s blood supply is critically low and residents are urged to donate blood to save lives.

There is a one-day supply for O blood groups and a two-day supply for the B and A groups.

The service said it has been struggling to maintain its necessary blood stock levels because of an increasing demand for blood for transfusions within the healthcare system.

“The Western Cape blood stocks remain at a one-day supply and patients’ lives are at risk as we are trying to avoid day zero. Over the past few weeks, we have struggled to maintain required blood stock levels as blood collections continue to be challenging, while blood use has increased markedly in recent months,” said WCBS public relations manager Marike Gevers.