South Africa

White shark spotted in Keurbooms River

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
19 May 2022 - 06:41
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said it was unusual to find a shark in the river itself.
Image: NSRI

A 3.5-metre white shark was spotted in the Keurbooms River in Plettenberg Bay on Wednesday night.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said it was unusual to find a shark in the river.

NSRI Plettenberg Bay station commander Jaco Kruger explained the shark was spotted during a routine exercise.

“During a routine exercise on Wednesday evening on the Keurbooms River, NSRI Plettenberg Bay duty crew came across a white shark, approximate length 3.5m, in the Keurbooms River, about 300m upstream of the Keurbooms River mouth — about halfway between the river mouth and the N2 bridge,” he said.

Kruger said marine scientists of the SA Shark Incident Committee suspected the shark may be ill or disorientated.

“But the warning is a precaution to alert the public of the presence of a shark in the Keurbooms River and a reminder that at this time of year sharks are known to feed inshore along the coastline and increased shark activity has been noticed along the Plettenberg Bay coastline,” he said,

NSRI and the Bitou municipality appealed to the public to exercise caution on the Keurbooms River and along the Plettenberg Bay coastline.

