Woolworths ‘Mercedes looter’ says he's broke and needs legal aid

The 30-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver who went viral on social media after being captured on video footage allegedly looting a Durban Woolworths store during last year's July unrest says he is “broke”.

A smartly dressed Mbuso Moloi appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday and was expected to plead guilty to charges including theft, trespassing and operating a vehicle without a corresponding number plate.

But Moloi's attorney withdrew his representation, saying his mandate had been terminated. He was the second attorney dropped by Moloi in the case.

The self-employed tenderpreneur, who owns two vehicles and lives with his parents in Cowies Hill, near Pinetown, told the court he was broke and had no money for private representation.