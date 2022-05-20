3,283 Covid-19 patients in hospital as cases increase
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 7,238 new Covid-19 cases in the latest 24-hour cycle, representing a 24.8% positivity rate.
The health department recorded 31 deaths. Of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,898 since the start of the pandemic.
Most new cases are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%, Eastern Cape for 10% and Free State for 6%. Northern Cape accounted for 5%, North West for 4%, Mpumalanga for 3% and Limpopo for 1%.
There has been an increase of 136 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of hospitalised patients to 3,283.
