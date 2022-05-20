×

South Africa

3,283 Covid-19 patients in hospital as cases increase

20 May 2022 - 08:11 By TimesLIVE
There has been an increase of 136 hospital admissions in the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of hospitalised patients to 3,283. File image.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 7,238 new Covid-19 cases in the latest 24-hour cycle, representing a 24.8% positivity rate.

The health department recorded 31 deaths. Of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,898 since the start of the pandemic.

Most new cases are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%, Eastern Cape for 10% and Free State  for 6%. Northern Cape accounted for 5%, North West for 4%, Mpumalanga  for 3% and Limpopo for 1%.

There has been an increase of 136 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of hospitalised patients to 3,283.

