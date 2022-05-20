Action to be taken against 5,812 government officials over R350 grant fraud, says Lindiwe Zulu

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says an investigation has been launched to bring to book more than 5,000 government officials who benefited from the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

Responding to a written parliamentary question this week, Zulu said her department was working with the police, the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and the department of public service and administration (DPSA) discipline management unit to investigate 5,812 cases of officials caught for fraud.

A December 2021 report from the office of the auditor-general found the government officials fraudulently applied for and received the R350 grant to the value of R5.8m.

While thousands of officials were caught in the act of doing so, a sample of 242 civil servants was taken “to learn from it through identification of challenges and their resolution”.