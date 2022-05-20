×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Dead toddler never had a birth certificate, says private investigator

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
20 May 2022 - 10:30
Two-year-old Chevonne Avril Rusch died last week after suffering injuries to her body. Her future stepfather has been charged for her death.
Two-year-old Chevonne Avril Rusch died last week after suffering injuries to her body. Her future stepfather has been charged for her death.
Image: Supplied

A specialist investigator probing the death of two-year-old Germiston toddler Chevonne Avril Rusch says her existence had not been legally registered.

Police said they were called to a clinic in Primrose, Ekurhuleni, last week where they were informed the child had been brought to the facility by her future stepfather. She was certified dead on arrival.

Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the child had bruises on her body.

The investigation led to the arrest of Cornelius Stephanus van Niekerk.

Van Niekerk, the fiancé of the child’s mother, appeared in the Germiston magistrate’s court earlier this week, where the case was postponed to May 25 for further investigation and a possible bail application.

Mike Bolhuis of Specialised Security Services (SSS) said his investigation team had established from Chevonne’s biological father that her birth was never registered.

Limpopo mom arrested for allegedly beating 11-month-old baby to death

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said community members had tried to come to the child’s rescue but failed.
News
11 months ago

She had been in her mother’s care when her father was arrested. He was recently released from prison after serving time for theft.

“The birth of Chevonne Avril Rusch is in the process of being registered to obtain a death certificate. Her burial can only take place after this documentation has been received,” Bolhuis told TimesLIVE.

“We request any person with any information regarding [alleged] neglect, mistreatment and the murder of Chevonne or any other children [in Klopper Park] to contact the lead investigator in this matter, Maatje Swanepoel, on 066-007-1818 to have these matters attended to properly by the relevant authorities,” Bolhuis said.

The councillor for the area where Rusch lived, Kade Guerreiro, said residents in Klopper Park are sad, angry and shocked at the news of Chevonne’s death.

“Women and children abuse is at an all-time high and the community wants justice. They are horrified,” Guerreiro said.

Should the accused be found guilty, he said, residents are demanding a life sentence.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Lawyers for SuperSport FC’s Mahachi deny child abuse allegation by ex-wife

Lawyers for Kudakwashe Mahachi in Zimbabwe have attempted to address allegations of child abuse against the SuperSport United footballer.
Sport
22 hours ago

Traditional healer sentenced to life in jail for burning girlfriend alive in 2021

North West traditional healer Thapelo Ramoruki, who burnt his girlfriend alive and stabbed her in the abdomen several times while she was burning, ...
News
1 day ago

Police searching for mother of 'abandoned' 10-month-old baby

Durban police are looking for a woman who allegedly abandoned her 10-month-old child to visit her boyfriend on May 1.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed ... South Africa
  2. Woolworths ‘Mercedes looter’ says he's broke and needs legal aid South Africa
  3. Applied for the R350 grant with the same phone number as someone else? Here’s ... South Africa
  4. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news
  5. A 25-year-old driver nabbed clocking 234km/h on the N1 South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...