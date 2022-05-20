×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Flood warning issued for Durban and parts of KZN

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
20 May 2022 - 06:56
eThekwini municipality said a cold front, accompanied by disruptive rain which may lead to localised flooding, was predicted for the weekend. File image
eThekwini municipality said a cold front, accompanied by disruptive rain which may lead to localised flooding, was predicted for the weekend. File image
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A flood warning has been issued for Durban.

eThekwini municipality said a cold front, accompanied by disruptive rain which may lead to localised flooding, was predicted for the weekend.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said mayor Mxolisi Kaunda had instructed disaster management personnel to be on standby.

“Residents living in low lying areas are requested to evacuate to safer areas as incidents of mudslides are expected. The public must take note the ground is still saturated following the heavy rains experienced in April,” he said.

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 and level 4 disruptive rain warning for parts of KwaZulu-Natal for Saturday.

It said a cold front was expected to pass through the province on Friday afternoon accompanied by a steep upper-air trough that develops into a cut-off low on Saturday.

“Models are indicating persistent rainfall over south eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal from Friday evening and continuing into Saturday evening that could result in flooding. Due to the recent impacts and saturated soils, significant impacts may occur.”

The impacts included flooding of roads, bridges, low lying areas and informal settlements and damage to property and infrastructure.

“Disruption due to sinkholes, mudslides and soil erosion is possible. Major disruption of traffic flow due to roads being closed or flooded is possible.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Snow, rain and wind on the cards for the next few days

The SA Weather Service on Tuesday said most of country should brace itself for cold weather from Thursday.
News
2 days ago

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala gives update on flood disaster

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is giving an update on the recent flood disaster in the province after a provincial cabinet meeting held on ...
Politics
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed ... South Africa
  2. Applied for the R350 grant with the same phone number as someone else? Here’s ... South Africa
  3. Woolworths ‘Mercedes looter’ says he's broke and needs legal aid South Africa
  4. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news
  5. A 25-year-old driver nabbed clocking 234km/h on the N1 South Africa

Latest Videos

Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...
Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student