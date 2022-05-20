Flood warning issued for Durban and parts of KZN

A flood warning has been issued for Durban.

eThekwini municipality said a cold front, accompanied by disruptive rain which may lead to localised flooding, was predicted for the weekend.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said mayor Mxolisi Kaunda had instructed disaster management personnel to be on standby.

“Residents living in low lying areas are requested to evacuate to safer areas as incidents of mudslides are expected. The public must take note the ground is still saturated following the heavy rains experienced in April,” he said.

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 and level 4 disruptive rain warning for parts of KwaZulu-Natal for Saturday.

It said a cold front was expected to pass through the province on Friday afternoon accompanied by a steep upper-air trough that develops into a cut-off low on Saturday.