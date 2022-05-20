×

South Africa

Get the blankets out as power cuts will persist through the weekend

20 May 2022 - 11:26 By TimesLIVE
Charge your phones and other tech equipment before stage 2 load-shedding kicks in at 5pm on Friday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/marketlan

With a cold weekend in store for the country, electric heaters will not be an option after Eskom confirmed rolling power cuts will be enforced.

The energy utility said on Friday that due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm tonight, and the same times on Saturday and Sunday.

“We have 3,405MW on planned maintenance and 15,534MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing the use of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.”

TimesLIVE

