During the occupiers’ daily rallies, the Gauteng provincial chairperson of the Khulumani Support Group, Nomarussia Bonase, has taken to promising “the government will have to find our bones buried under the Constitutional Court before we leave”.

But it is for bones already in the ground that most occupiers are maintaining their vigil.

Haunting violence

Gladys Siawela, 62, whose cheeks are as leathery as her hands, can sometimes still hear the pulse of the army helicopters — “Dooh, dooh, dooh, dooh, dooh!” — that ferried in the regular and violent raids of her home in Lady Frere in the former Transkei.

“It is still painful in my ears,” she says.

A young Siawela never understood what the elders in her family and community who were being arrested had done wrong. Some returned home after three years, others never did.

Apartheid’s brutality haunted Siawela’s steps from the Eastern Cape to Gauteng. She was detained in Johannesburg for seven days in the early 1980s for not carrying a pass. Later, in 1986, she was again arrested and jailed, this time together with her five-year-old son for a month in Germiston without charge. Then, during a police-led raid of her shack settlement in 1992, her son was killed. Police dogs attacked him. His shoulder was broken. When she later found his body in a nearby hospital, his chest was punctured with bullet wounds.

Germiston was at the heart of bloodletting instigated by apartheid police on the East Rand in the early 1990s, when more than 3,000 people were killed. Siawela remembers the violence turned Germiston’s green grass black.