'If garlic and onions were to engage in factionalism, you'd die of hunger' — Shilowa takes jab at chef Mboweni

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has weighed in on Tito Mboweni’s stance on factionalism, joking that if the ingredients in his kitchen formed factions the “minister of cooking” would starve.

It all started when Mboweni sparked debate when he claimed factionalism in politics was not something new.

“Factionalism and demagoguery are not new in politics. Why do you think Brutus, Casca and Cassius killed Julius Caesar? Why did Dingaan and his brother kill uShaka? It is in the nature of the beast,” he claimed.

While many weighed in on his comments, Shilowa took the conversation to Mboweni’s antics in the kitchen.