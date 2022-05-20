×

South Africa

'If garlic and onions were to engage in factionalism, you'd die of hunger' — Shilowa takes jab at chef Mboweni

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
20 May 2022 - 09:00
Tito Mboweni's cooking skills were again the butt of social media jokes this week.
Image: SUPPLIED

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has weighed in on Tito Mboweni’s stance on factionalism, joking that if the ingredients in his kitchen formed factions the “minister of cooking” would starve.

It all started when Mboweni sparked debate when he claimed factionalism in politics was not something new.

“Factionalism and demagoguery are not new in politics. Why do you think Brutus, Casca and Cassius killed Julius Caesar? Why did Dingaan and his brother kill uShaka? It is in the nature of the beast,” he claimed.

While many weighed in on his comments, Shilowa took the conversation to Mboweni’s antics in the kitchen.

“Imagine if garlic, onion and tomatoes were to engage in factional fights! You would die of hunger,” he joked.

Mboweni took it in his stride, suggesting “a conference to discuss how to cook a good meal”.

One of those invited to attend, media personality Redi Tlhabi, joked that she would not be in attendance.

“I won't be attending. Your position on this matter drives me to violence and I don’t trust myself.”

Shilowa, who was also invited to participate in the “conference” later urged those pressed by all the kitchen talk to lighten up.

READ MORE:

Tito's cooking on Twitter is just a recipe for national disaster

Step away from the pots, Mr Mboweni. We cannot have a senior leader assaulting meat with impunity on a global platform
