Is R22m for a flag justifiable? — here’s a look at what other massive flags around the world cost

The department of sports, arts and culture’s plans for a R22m “monumental” flag project continue to make headlines after outrage and criticism from many people.

The department said the project, which has since been put on review, would serve as a national landmark and tourist attraction. It said the flag would be a symbol of “nationhood” and would create jobs, promote tourism and be a national landmark.

The installation of the flag would cost R17m while geotechnical studies would cost R5m.

But is the price tag attached to it justified?

Here is a look at some of the largest flagpoles around the world: