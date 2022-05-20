NPA, SA Revenue Service enhance collaboration on criminal cases
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) on Friday committed to enhancing their collaboration on criminal cases.
This commitment was made when national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi and the leadership team of the NPA met Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter and his executive team at the NPA head office on Friday.
“The NPA and Sars have a well-established collaborative relationship, and the purpose of the meeting was to ensure that we align at strategic and operational level to deliver impactful progress on tax-related criminal matters that impact on our economy,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said.
He said the NPA and Sars committed to enhancing specialised and collaborative approaches to these matters, including the prosecutor-involved investigations model.
He said the complex nature of these crimes required holistic, well co-ordinated and sustainable responses involving a range of role players.
“Specialised NPA tax unit prosecutors and SARS criminal investigators will work together on investigations from an early stage, adopting a strategic case management approach. Collaboration between the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Investigating Directorate and Sars will also be enhanced.”
Earlier this month, the NPA and Eskom agreed to enhance existing collaboration to ensure the most effective co-ordinated responses to serious crimes, including those stemming from the state capture commission of inquiry.
The collaboration with Eskom includes increasing the sharing of information and high-level and operational co-ordination, while protecting the NPA's independence and mandate.
TimesLIVE
