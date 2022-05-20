Please help us Gift of the Givers, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

It started with a call from the Ukrainian SA association three days after the Russian invasion, says Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman.

“Please help us,” they asked.

“Everyone told us you will know what to do”.

The aid effort started small and built momentum as Sooliman assembled networks and connected people, and got money to turn plans into action.

A few days later a doctor from George in the Western Cape called Sooliman, saying his colleagues in Ukraine needed advice on how to work in a war situation. The next day Sooliman was on Zoom with a network of doctors from the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Slovenia, Hungary, Romania — and Ukraine. One of the most important lessons in these circumstances, he explained to them, is how to maintain emotional distance.

In yet another call a South African married to a Ukrainian woman, Natalia, asked Sooliman to help her to help her people. She was in Western Ukraine.

He paid money into Natalia’s bank account and told her “to just get going”. She put together a team of volunteers who bought food, baby food, nappies and sanitary pads, warm clothes and medicine and distributed it to the refugees. They became more organised and started buying in bulk.

“It’s an interesting experience to train people with no experience of disaster management from a distance,” said Sooliman.

“It is astonishing how they applied it in practice.”