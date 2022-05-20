SA's xenophobic attacks bear similarities to Holocaust, say experts

Holocaust experts in SA have sounded the alarm over similarities between the rise of xenophobic sentiments in the country and genocides throughout history.

“There’s a very natural connection between learning about the Holocaust, thinking about our own country’s past and confronting this epidemic in our country at the moment which is xenophobia,” said Claudia Blythe, education manager at the Durban Holocaust and Genocide Centre.

Blythe was speaking to TimesLIVE at the Mandela Capture Site, Howick, just outside Pietermaritzburg, where the centre was conducting a series of workshops for different schools in the area.

With Holocaust education incorporated in the grade 9 and 11 history syllabus, the Holocaust and Genocide Centre decided to bring their museum experience to three high schools in the Midlands: Howick High, Mconjwana High and Sibongumbovu combined school.

The focus of the workshops is on how history is full of tales of careless messaging left unchecked and festering and dangerous beliefs where one group of people assumes superiority over another, leading to dire consequences that leave lifelong scars.

From the Holocaust — the attempt by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party to exterminate Jewish people, first in Germany then in the rest of Europe — to the 1994 Rwandan war between the Tutsis and the Hutus and SA’s own apartheid.