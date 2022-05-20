Tempers flare as pupils and security face off outside Durban school

What began as an altercation between two schoolgirls at Effingham Secondary School in Durban soon erupted into chaos as private security officers and police faced off with dozens of unruly pupils on Thursday.

The incident was captured in a series of video clips shared on social media, some of which have since gone viral, depicting a heated stand-off between pupils and security officers. The clips are not being shared here in deference to the legal rights of children.

In one of the videos, a man points a high-calibre firearm in the face of a schoolboy.