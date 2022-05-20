'Whatever happened to the deep forensic investigation?' Maimane asks Nathi Mthethwa

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has questioned Nathi Mthethwa's promise of a “deep forensic investigation” into the mismanaged funds meant to help artists during the pandemic.

The minister of sport, arts and culture last year vowed to investigate the misuse of R300m earmarked to relieve the plight of artists and creatives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The promise was again thrust into the spotlight by Maimane amid outrage over the department's plans to spend R22m on a 100m-high “monumental” flag. Amid a backlash, the ministry on Thursday announced Mthethwa had directed the department to review the project.

“Whatever happened to the 'deep forensic investigation' into the missing funds meant to help artists during the pandemic?,” asked Maimane.