South Africa

'Whatever happened to the deep forensic investigation?' Maimane asks Nathi Mthethwa

20 May 2022 - 08:00
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has questions for minister Nathi Mthethwa. File photo.
Image: supplied

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has questioned Nathi Mthethwa's promise of a “deep forensic investigation” into the mismanaged funds meant to help artists during the pandemic. 

The minister of sport, arts and culture last year vowed to investigate the misuse of R300m earmarked to relieve the plight of artists and creatives during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The promise was again thrust into the spotlight by Maimane amid outrage over the department's plans to spend R22m on a 100m-high “monumental” flag. Amid a backlash, the ministry on Thursday announced Mthethwa had directed the department to review the project. 

“Whatever happened to the 'deep forensic investigation' into the missing funds meant to help artists during the pandemic?,” asked Maimane. 

As part of his promise, Mthethwa said he had instituted a forensic investigation into the matter. 

“I have instructed the department to do a deep forensic investigation about this matter so that whoever transgressed in mismanaging funds is brought to book,” Mthethwa said at the time.

“We are going to do that and we are promising, in an uncompromising way, that we are going to pursue this to the bitter end. To ensure that creatives who are suffering today, who are protesting all over the country and who have been done an injustice with this action [get justice]."

He said the guilty would face the full wrath of the law.

“We cannot have a situation where we want government to reach out to the sector and want to help the sector, but people who are responsible do other things.”   

READ MORE:

Cabinet approved flag project in principle, says presidency minister Mondli Gungubele

The presidency has acknowledged the exorbitant expenditure on a national flag project could leave a bitter taste for many when considered against the ...
Politics
15 hours ago

Nathi Mthethwa’s R22m monumental flag under review

Sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa's plan to spend R22m on a 100m-high “monumental” flag is under review.
Politics
23 hours ago

Robert Marawa takes on Penny Lebyane over R22m SA flag

"They were not flags! They were not vanity projects in a struggling economy of mass youth unemployment caused by a thieving government!," said Marawa.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
