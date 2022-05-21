Load-shedding moves to stage four at 1pm on Saturday

Load-shedding will be increased to stage 4 from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday.

The power utility announced that some of the units had tripped due to higher demand than anticipated.

Eskom will implement stage 4 load-shedding again on Sunday from 8am until 10pm.

The utility’s spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said developments on load-shedding would be sent as they happen.

On Friday, Eskom, initially announced that the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding would be extended to Saturday and Sunday from 8am until 10pm to to preserve the current diesel stock and contain power cuts from being upgraded to higher stages.