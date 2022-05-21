×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Torrential rain sparks killer flood warning on KZN coast

21 May 2022 - 18:23 By Mfundo Mkhize
A low-pressure system is bringing torrential rain to the KwaZulu-Natal coast.
A low-pressure system is bringing torrential rain to the KwaZulu-Natal coast.
Image: SA Weather Service

People in coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal were warned on Saturday to exercise extreme caution as heavy downpours sweep in.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said people should not attempt to cross submerged bridges.

“Those living near the rivers should start to move to safer ground," he said, adding that  emergency services are on high alert.

“They are willing to assist whenever they are called to assist. Those who do not have shelter may move to the nearest community halls so that they are safe from the rain,” said Hlomuka.

The SA Weather Service warned of torrential rain from  3pm on Saturday until 11pm on Sunday and said it could lead to widespread flooding of roads and settlements that would endanger lives and displace communities.

eThekwini Municipality warned residents to be extra vigilant and Parbo Sewpersad of the Durban metro police said the disaster plan had been activated.

“Avoid driving and crossing low-lying bridges, streams and rivers. Those living in the south of Durban are thus prone to experience flooding and evacuate to a safe place or higher ground,” said Sewpersad.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Most read

  1. Traffic on N1 into Cape Town down to a trickle after 13 vehicle pile-up South Africa
  2. A 25-year-old driver nabbed clocking 234km/h on the N1 South Africa
  3. Woolworths ‘Mercedes looter’ says he's broke and needs legal aid South Africa
  4. ‘This degree is my inheritance from my husband and I dedicate it to him’ South Africa
  5. Government rules out salary increases in public sector South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...