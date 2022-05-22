Properties, roads, bridges swept away by floods in uMdloti as KZN buckles under more torrential rains

The small KwaZulu-Natal north coast resort town of uMdloti has been ravaged by floods which damaged multimillion-rand properties after rain lasting more than 30 hours.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said uMdloti was one of “the most severely affected” by the floods.

“uMdloti and its surrounding areas are severely affected ... across the whole district there’s been localised flooding but it’s nothing catastrophic. But uMdloti is badly affected,” Mckenzie said.

He said they have not received any reports of deaths or people missing.

Telecommunications and electricity infrastructure have also reportedly been severely damaged by the floods and heavy mudslides.