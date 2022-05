Properties, roads, bridges swept away by floods in uMdloti as KZN buckles under more torrential rains

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality has warned residents to be extra vigilant and its metro police department has activated a disaster plan as more rains are expected.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster in response to floods, that wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said last week about 30,000 employees across the manufacturing industry are out of work because of the floods last month that killed 448 people.

“This means that employees could be without pay for about three months,” said Zikalala. “If you say jobs we mean that they are people who have not been able to go back to work as their companies have not yet reopened,” he added.

Zikalala was briefing the media on the latest developments as the province continues with mop-up operations.

One of the hardest hit manufacturing plants was car manufacturer Toyota.

He also said though service providers had been appointed to build 1,810 temporary residential units to house flood victims across the province, progress was being slowed by non-suitability of land identified.

TimesLIVE

