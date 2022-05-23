Chances of finding 60 missing KZN flood victims virtually nil

While KwaZulu-Natal has been thrown into turmoil by a fresh bout of flooding that has already claimed one life, thousands are still reeling from the April disaster and trying to pick up the pieces of their homes and lives.

Sandile Mbatha, a senior manager responsible for research and policy advocacy in the eThekwini municipality, has revealed the shocking figures that showed the scale of every heartbreaking human story from the province and said that data-driven decision making is the only way forward.

Speaking at a local governments for sustainability (known as ICLEI) conference on Monday, he said that as of May 9, 390 people have been confirmed dead while 60 are still missing.

“The chances of finding any of these 60 alive at this point is virtually impossible,” he said.

Altogether, 86 wards were affected and a staggering 23,298 dwellings destroyed, along with 430 roads damaged or destroyed.

In care homes, where some of the most vulnerable live, 9,091 people were affected by the floods. Of children in the region, 13,153 were affected and for adults the figure is 34,689.

“We are talking about huge infrastructure disruptions,” he said, “so how do we then build along the same lines in the future when we know the bulk of it was swept away?”

Mbatha said a major problem in general with urban infrastructure is that it doesn’t work with nature.