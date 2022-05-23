×

South Africa

Covid-19 cases on the decline with just over 1,600 new daily infections

23 May 2022 - 21:31 By TimesLIVE
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Monday reported that 1,662 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

After showing high numbers of Covid-19 infections in recent weeks, the latest figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday show there is a steady decline in the number of infections.

The institute said 1,662 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,931,534.

The NICD said this increase represents a 13.7% positivity rate.

The national health department reported another 19 deaths, eight of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,952 to date.  

The NICD said the  new cases are from Gauteng (39%)  followed by the Western Cape (22%), KwaZulu-Natal (13%), Free State (6%) Mpumalanga and North West (5% each),  Eastern Cape and Northern Cape (4% each) and Limpopo (1%).

There were 83 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 3,164 the number of people now admitted in hospitals with Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

