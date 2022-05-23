Displaced by the KZN floods? Here’s the community halls you can go to for relief

Residents have been on high alert since weather services and provincial premier Sihle Zikalala issued a warning about extreme weather conditions on Thursday. Zikalala said the province had barely recovered from floods and heavy rains that hit the province in April.

On Sunday the premier said the province was still to receive a comprehensive report of the damage caused by floods.

He said the recent flooding affected coastal and northeastern parts of the province.

“Relief interventions are ongoing to ensure all community halls with displaced people are receiving adequate relief assistance, social support services and medical assistance. In the event flood-prone areas need to evacuate people due to rising water levels, the open halls will be able to accommodate them,” Zikalala said on Sunday.

The province said it had activated relief interventions to help affected communities.

Spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal emergency and medical services Robert McKenzie said emergency services remained on high alert as heavy rains continue in the province, especially in the eThekwini district.

He said some roads are affected by localised flooding, and warned residents to avoid driving or crossing these roads.

