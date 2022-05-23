×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Trial of accused in murder of Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu will start soon, family told

23 May 2022 - 15:56
Independent Police Investigative Directorate investigator Mandla Mahlangu was shot dead in a suspected hit disguised as an armed robbery. Stock photo.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate investigator Mandla Mahlangu was shot dead in a suspected hit disguised as an armed robbery. Stock photo.
Image: Pop Nukoonrat/123RF

The Pretoria high court has assured the family of the late Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu, who was shot dead in a suspected hit disguised as an armed robbery in 2020, that the trial will start on May 30.

The accused, Khumbulani Sithole, appeared briefly in court and the case was postponed as his lawyer wanted to consult further with him.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the postponement was also to allow the finalisation of another matter the defence is attending at the Johannesburg high court.

Mahanjana said Sithole faces charges of murder, robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the police, a group of men arrived at a plot where Mahlangu was at about 3.30am. They held Mahlangu and a worker at gunpoint.

Top cop probing fellow officers narrowly survives attack by gunmen

Attempted murder comes after killing of Ipid investigator in ‘rogue’ North West detectives case
News
1 year ago

The suspects shot Mahlangu and fled, taking with them his white Nissan Hardbody NP300 bakkie and some household items.

Before his death, Mahlangu was part of the team investigating high-profile cases against several police officers, including the one involving suspended acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

He was due to testify in an internal crime intelligence inquiry into an alleged jobs-for-favours scheme within the police service.

According to media reports, a hitman alleged that the assassination of the police watchdog investigator was ordered and paid for by police.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Internal probe into suspension of Robert McBride ‘going nowhere slowly’

The internal investigation into the suspension of Robert McBride, head of the State Security Agency foreign branch, is going nowhere slowly with no ...
News
8 months ago

Spy vs spy in State Security Agency’s bitter office politics

The ‘arrest’ of South African State Security Agency operatives in Mozambique that has recently come to light, and the subsequent suspension of SSA ...
Opinion & Analysis
9 months ago

Robert McBride accuses former top cop of targeting Ipid investigators

Former Ipid boss Robert McBride claimed on Tuesday that former top cop Khomotso Phahlane orchestrated a counter-investigation into the police ...
Politics
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My life has been cut short': cancer patient as doctors found guilty of ... News
  2. Is R22m for a flag justifiable? — here’s a look at what other massive flags ... South Africa
  3. Government rules out salary increases in public sector South Africa
  4. Mkhize uses son's wedding to signal presidency bid Politics
  5. Traffic on N1 into Cape Town down to a trickle after 13 vehicle pile-up South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside Medupi: R2.5bn repair bill for 'procedural non-compliance' and poor ...
‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...