Flood-ravaged KZN to start picking up the pieces

Mop up operations are expected to begin in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday after heavy rain lashed the province over the weekend.

Still reeling from the deadly floods in April, many residents have lost their homes and do not have access to water and electricity.

eThekwini municipality said teams had to evacuate some residents on Saturday night as rain continued to batter the city.

“Rain gauge and river level analysis were undertaken continuously to identify vulnerable and high-risk areas. The most rainfall was experienced over north and central areas of eThekwini, with Bluff and uMdloti receiving high levels,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

A family was evacuated to the Kwa-Nozaza temporary mass care centre after their house collapsed, and about 190 people were relocated from Tehuis to SJ Smith Hall.

Elderly residents in two retirement homes in Tongaat and Westbrook were relocated to safety after their homes were affected.

“Many have since returned to their homes,” said Mayisela.

There were 82 care centres accommodating displaced people across the city.

“Relief interventions are ongoing to ensure all community halls with displaced people are receiving adequate relief assistance, social support services and medical assistance. Our health teams continue to provide health services to care centres, including the newly established centre at SJ Smith.