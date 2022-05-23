From weather warnings to infrastructure damage — a brief timeline of the latest floods in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is leading the provincial government’s disaster relief efforts and assessing the extent of the damage caused by floods in parts of the province.

Among areas he visited are the Bluff, uMdloti and Westbrook, where properties and infrastructure were damaged and residents had to be evacuated at the weekend.

Residents in parts of the province had been on high alert since eThekwini municipality issued a flood warning last week. It said residents, especially in low lying areas needed to be cautious as they were at high risk.