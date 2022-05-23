‘My footsteps may be slow but I will get there’

Paralysed by a bullet during an armed robbery, an Eastern Cape man graduated at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) exactly 14 years later.

Fikile Ngcani from Comfimvaba matriculated at the age of 31 in 2013.

He was shot in the head during an armed robbery in Johannesburg on May 18 2008. The shooting left the now 40-year-old paralysed on the right side of his body, caused damage to his bladder and speech impairment.

“I went to the local store to buy airtime. When I was about to enter the store, I heard gunshots and an order to lie on the floor, which I did. I was shot while lying on the floor, face down,” he said.

After spending three months recovering in hospital, he decided to move back to the Eastern Cape.