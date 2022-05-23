×

South Africa

Nicky Oppenheimer, Douw Steyn in top 100 on British billionaire rich list

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
23 May 2022 - 08:03
Nicky Oppenheimer and his family are the 24th on the UK Sunday Times rich list. File photo.
Image: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters
Image: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Nicky Oppenheimer and his family are the 24th on the UK Sunday Times rich list.

According to the list, the diamond  and mining billionare’s fortune is £6.5bn (about R129bn). It grew by £659m (about R1.3bn) since the last rich list.

In 2021, Oppenheimer was 31st on the rich list.

SA billionaire Douw Steyn was also on the list for his wealth made in the insurance market.

According to the list, Steyn and his family’s fortune is £2.1bn (about R42bn) and they are listed as the 84th richest on the list.

His fortune increased by £50m (about R991m). He was 79th on the list last year.

Swazi billionaire businessman Nathan Kirsh’s wealth increased by £1.03bn (about R20.4bn) since last year. He is 35th on this year’s list, moving up seven places from 2021.

According to the list, Kirsh accumulated his wealth from cash and carry, property and investment.

London-based Zimbabwean billionaire businessman Strive Masiyiwa has made significant strides on the list.

Last year he was 159th. This year he made the top 100 at 89th place. He is worth £2bn (about R40bn). The telecoms businessman’s fortune increased by £913m (about R1.8bn).

The richest people in the UK are Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family. The brothers, involved in industry and finance, grew their wealth by £11.4bn (about R22bn)since last year. They are worth £28.4bn (about R563bn).

According to Forbes’ global rich list, Elon Musk is the world’s wealthiest man, with a net worth of $207.3bn (about R4.1-trillion). Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mukesh Ambani are amongst the top 10. The magazine lists SA’s richest as Oppenheimer and family, Johann Rupert and family and Patrice Motsepe.

TimesLIVE

