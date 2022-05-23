Outpouring of grief for Hilton College matric pupil killed in car crash
“There’s one more star in the sky, Oyisa. We will never forget you.”
That’s one of several tributes that have poured in for Hilton College matric pupil Oyisa Pupuma, who was killed in a car accident together with his uncle on Saturday night.
The KwaZulu-Natal private school said in a Facebook tribute on Monday: “Hilton College has been devastated by the tragic passing of matric pupil Oyisa Pupuma and his uncle in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday evening. The sudden loss of a personality that has given us great energy, kindness, humility and humour is shattering.”
The school described Pupuma as a “a spirited champion of the arts”.
He made many contributions to the school community, including taking on major roles in music festivals.
“He was recently cast as a lead role in our upcoming production of The Tempest.”
The school conveyed thoughts and prayers to the youngster’s friends and his family, “especially his parents Dr Xanti Pupuma and Dr Noluthando Pupuma, his McKenzie House brothers and Hilton staff members who have worked closely with him.
“Your parents’ pride and joy. Humble, determined young man. I guess heaven couldn’t wait for you,” said one Facebook user.
