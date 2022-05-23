×

South Africa

POLL | Do you support Zweli Mkhize's bid to become president?

23 May 2022 - 14:04
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize said he would 'do what society asks us to do'. File photo
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize is dominating conversation after hinting at presidential ambitions over the weekend. 

According to the Sunday Times, Mkhize announced his candidacy during his son's wedding where he also responded to allegations of corruption against him.

Speaking as those around him endorsed him as a presidential candidate, Mkhize was coy to state his presidential ambitions outright and said he would “do what society asks us to do”.

Those making allegations of corruption against him were part of a “smear campaign” to tarnish his image.

The former minister's bid has been met with mixed reactions online, including from former tourism minister Derek Hanekom.

