'Stage 2 load-shedding is more like stage 4 in Johannesburg'

“When Eskom says we are on stage 2 load-shedding, the load-shedding is more like stage 4 in Johannesburg,” environment and infrastructure services MMC Michael Sun said on Monday.

He was speaking at the first Johannesburg Energy Indaba, serving as the city's open call to potential independent power producers (IPPs) to add to the coal baseload with renewable energy solutions.

SA has already experienced 594 hours of blackouts this year as the country races towards implementing the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2010-2030 on energy. The IRP national electricity plan, promulgated in 2011, directs the expansion of the electricity supply.

In 2020, as rolling blackouts increased, the Electricity Regulation Act was amended to allow municipalities to buy their own electricity.

Johannesburg now relies on 90% of its energy from Eskom and 10% from the IPP Kelvin, which is a coal-fired power station.