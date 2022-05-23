×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘There’s a lot of energy that is not used’: Mantashe criticises Eskom as load-shedding continues

23 May 2022 - 09:18
Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe says Eskom has enough electricity reserves. File photo.
Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe says Eskom has enough electricity reserves. File photo.
Image: Ntswe Mokoena/ File photo

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has criticised Eskom’s management, saying he doesn’t understand why the power utility is resorting to load-shedding when it allegedly has enough electricity in its reserves. 

This comes after Eskom announced load-shedding would be reduced to stage 2 from 8am to 4pm on Sunday and revert to stage 3 from 4pm to 10pm.

It blamed the blackouts on ongoing generator breakdowns and sabotage, saying 14,992MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

Speaking on eNCA, Mantashe said Eskom should be using more of its reserve capacity. 

According to him, the power utility has access to about 6,000MW of extra reserve capacity that could be used to avoid load-shedding.

“I hear this 6,000MW but I know Eskom is having 45,000MW connected capacity. It operates at 30,000MW. Therefore, the shortfall of 15,000MW is on the suboptimal operation of Eskom,” Mantashe said.

“As we implement the supplementary programme to boost generation, Eskom can also be optimised. They have 15,000MW that is idle. There is a lot of energy that is not used because of one reason or another,” he said. 

Here’s how many more days of load-shedding we may have this winter

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan last week dismissed calls to declare Eskom a state of disaster, saying government has not considered it.
News
1 week ago

In a statement, Eskom said it will implement stage 2 load-shedding all week during peak evening hours from 5pm to 10pm.

It said this was due to the continued shortage of generation capacity it has been experiencing

“While there may be instances where load-shedding might need to be implemented outside these hours, as far as possible Eskom will endeavour to limit the implementation of load-shedding to the evening peak to limit the impact of capacity shortages on the public,” it said.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing the use of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.”

Eskom said the ongoing blackouts were to protect the national grid from collapsing. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SA braces for possible full week of load-shedding — Here’s the difference between stages 3 and 4

Eskom has warned of a full week of load-shedding, saying stage 4 may continue if the power utility fails to gather enough generation capacity to feed ...
News
5 days ago

Black working class in townships bear the burden of SA's electricity crisis — study

The University of Johannesburg conducted a study in Soweto to explore the experiences, responses and solutions of community members regarding the ...
News
4 days ago

Will Eskom be declared a state of disaster? Gordhan says no because load-shedding is a 'protective tool'

“There is no requirement for Eskom or government to declare such an emergency,” said Pravin Gordhan.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My life has been cut short': cancer patient as doctors found guilty of ... News
  2. Government rules out salary increases in public sector South Africa
  3. Is R22m for a flag justifiable? — here’s a look at what other massive flags ... South Africa
  4. Mkhize uses son's wedding to signal presidency bid Politics
  5. Traffic on N1 into Cape Town down to a trickle after 13 vehicle pile-up South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...