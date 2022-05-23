×

South Africa

Three killed in head-on collision in KZN

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
23 May 2022 - 08:38
Three people died in a head-on collision on the N2 on Monday morning.
Image: supplied

Three people died in a head-on collision near the Amatikulu River on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

IPSS and advanced life support paramedics arrived at the scene near bridge 12.

“It was a high level impact head-on collision. Unfortunately all three occupants in the vehicle died,” said IPSS.

The scene was active and traffic was backed up.

TimesLIVE

