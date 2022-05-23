WATCH | Eskom’s load-shedding is a Catch-22 dilemma for City Power in Joburg

Shortly before load-shedding is due to start, City Power electrician Patrick Hlungwani leaves his usual daily duties attending to power outages and faults in Johannesburg to drive to a substation as instructed by the control room.

Hlungwani and his partner Siboniso Khumalo divert their attention to a new task: ensuring the correct suburbs are plunged into darkness according to the load-shedding schedule. This must be done by manually switching off substations that cannot be switched off remotely.

City Power has about 100 main substations, of which about 68 can be controlled remotely while the rest must be physically switched off and on by roving teams of technicians.

The entity’s Scada, a remote switching system coverage, is around 33% of the 268 substations and substations which are on the system and sometimes require manual operation due to theft and rush overloads.

Last Thursday TimesLIVE accompanied them to a substation in Mondeor that needed switching off. Shortly after 5pm they had turned off Mondeor, South Gate and surrounding areas.