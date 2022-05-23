×

South Africa

RECORDED | KwaZulu-Natal floods media briefing

23 May 2022 - 12:11 By TimesLIVE

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala leads the provincial government’s disaster relief efforts and will assess the extent of damage caused by the latest floods that left a path of destruction over the weekend.

Zikalala, together with members of the executive council, eThekwini municipality leadership and councillors, will visit areas including the Bluff, uMdloti and Westbrook, where residents had to be evacuated after heavy rains caused damage to homes and infrastructure.

