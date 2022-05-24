Are antibiotics effective in preventing or treating Covid-19?

Antibiotics should not be used to prevent or treat Covid-19 because they don’t work against viruses, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

Antibiotics can be prescribed to treat secondary bacterial infections which can be a complication of Covid-19 in severely ill patients.

“Antibiotics do not work against viruses; they only work on bacterial infections. Covid-19 is caused by a virus, so antibiotics do not work. Antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment of Covid-19.