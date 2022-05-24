Calls for Nathi Mthethwa to reconsider renaming Taal monument
A call by one South African on social media for sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa to reconsider plans to rename the Taal monument has gone viral.
Mthethwa, according to reports, plans on renaming the Afrikaans language museum in Paarl, Western Cape, “on the grounds of inclusivity”.
The museum said Mthethwa mentioned the plan in March, during the annual signing ceremony of the shareholder compact agreement between the sport, arts and culture department and chairs of the public entities that fall under his portfolio.
Speaking on eNCA, the department’s director-general Vusumuzi Mkhize said the name change was to “accommodate other languages and make sure the transformation of the museum is inclusive of everyone”.
William Sezoe shared on social media how he had the privilege of working at the museum, saying it was probably the most diverse, transformed and multilingual entity in SA.
“Dear Nathi Mthethwa, I had the privilege of working at the Taal monument for quite a few months. Out of my experience, it’s probably the most diverse, transformed and multilingual entity in SA; celebrating our shared past and contributions to the formation of Afrikaans,” said Sezoe.
He said if Mthethwa was bothered by those who share an interest in learning more about Afrikaans, then he does not belong in the department.
“If thousands of people, with diverse backgrounds and languages coming together to learn more about Afrikaans and those who had a share in forming it, bothers you, then clearly you don’t belong in the sport, arts and culture department.
“It is at the same Taal monument where I saw and experienced pure social cohesion. Maybe you should come around and I’ll take you on a tour, maybe then you’ll change your ill-informed opinion. Because come on, what’s your actual problem, please explain?” Sezoe said.
In a statement, the museum’s director Michael Jonas said the institution decided to launch a consultation process to investigate the feasibility of a possible name change.
Jonas said the first step will be to hold a strategic planning session with board members on May 26 and 27, followed by a public meeting on May 28 in Paarl where the public can give their input.
“There are currently no proposals, and as far as the road ahead is concerned we will be guided by the results of the meetings. Interested parties who are unable to attend the event on May 28 and wish to make constructive comments are welcome to email it to admin@taalmuseum.co.za.”
He said in the meantime the museum will remain focused on promoting social cohesion, multilingualism, Afrikaans and other indigenous languages as well as the role they play in the larger decolonisation process.
“We, therefore, encourage people who feel the same way to support the institution by attending our wide range of events and acquiring annual permits. The Taalmonument also has audio guides available in Afrikaans, isiXhosa, English and French that explain the symbolism of this iconic sculpture,” said Jonas.
Western Cape cultural affairs MEC Anroux Marais said she was dismayed by the proposal.
“Public funds for arts and culture should be properly spent on supporting our artists and the development of our indigenous languages, rather than on hollow grand gestures.”
“The museum is an important part of our country’s history and the name is directly connected to its origin and meaning.
“To change the name would take away from the historical value of the Afrikaans language. We must ensure that we do not lose sight of the importance of protecting all our indigenous languages in our aim to give equal access and representation to all.”
Many have shared their thoughts on social media:
