×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Dirco denies secretly repatriating IS fighters to SA

24 May 2022 - 10:00
TimesLIVE reported that families who pledged allegiance to IS and left SA to join the terror group's caliphate in Syria were returned to SA under a secret programme which has befuddled authorities and left massive gaps in SA's counter-terrorism strategy.
TimesLIVE reported that families who pledged allegiance to IS and left SA to join the terror group's caliphate in Syria were returned to SA under a secret programme which has befuddled authorities and left massive gaps in SA's counter-terrorism strategy.
Image: 123RF/Zabelin

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) has denied secretly repatriating former Isis fighters to SA.

Spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the SA Embassy in Syria is engaging with authorities in that country to confirm the SA citizenship of 16 women and children and provide assistance to them.

He said this is being done in line with SA and international law. 

“It is important to note that Dirco is entrusted with the responsibility of providing consular services to any South African in distress abroad, in a transparent manner and within the framework of the SA and international law.”

TimesLIVE reported earlier this month that Dirco and the department of home affairs, with the approval of State Security Agency, have secretly repatriated hundreds of South Africans and their families who fought for and aided the Islamic State in Syria.

It said the government is providing them with new identity documents and assisting them to resettle.

“Government helped them and gave them IDs. When we inquire why, we are not given answers, except that they are South African,” a source told TimesLIVE.

Another said nearly 400 Isis fighters and their families have returned to SA from Syria, with another 100 allegedly awaiting repatriation.

Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said at the time: “I have been hoping to come back to you with responses, but the issue seems too complicated as it involves other departments. Sadly, I have not been able to get responses from others.”  

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

'We feel intimidated,' alleged Isis acolytes tell judge amid heavily armed police presence

'Intimidation and discomfort' sat on the nerves of three alleged Isis acolytes, accused of double murder, when they appeared in the Durban high court ...
News
1 week ago

Terror charges in KZN’s ‘IS’ double murder case were dropped. Why?

Three accused of killing Cape botanist couple in 2018 were initially charged on four counts of terrorism-related activity
News
1 week ago

SA’S IS CRISIS | Why it’s so hard to track money going from SA to IS

Opacity of those operating outside anti-money laundering crosshairs raises concern about amount flowing to terrorists
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My life has been cut short': cancer patient as doctors found guilty of ... News
  2. Mkhize uses son's wedding to signal presidency bid Politics
  3. ‘You’re not a revolutionary, your brand is built on hate’: Inside Maimane and ... South Africa
  4. Is R22m for a flag justifiable? — here’s a look at what other massive flags ... South Africa
  5. Begging bowls and breakdowns as Eskom teeters News

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Inside Medupi: R2.5bn repair bill for 'procedural non-compliance' and poor ...