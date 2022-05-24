Drones and micro-dotting proposed for fighting rampant copper theft

Gauteng is the biggest victim of essential infrastructure theft and vandalism.

This is according to Gauteng Hawks head Maj Ebrahim Kadwa.

Kadwa was speaking on the second day of the Joburg Energy Indaba which was undertaken by the municipality to persuade independent power producers (IPPs) to bolster their coal base load with cleaner and cheaper electricity.

The indaba comes at a time of rolling blackouts which threaten to cripple the country's biggest economic hub.

In his address on Tuesday, Kadwa said the insatiable demand for good copper was pushing up the price and therefore theft was increasing.

He said Gauteng was the main marketplace and hub for copper to be brought in, melted and exported.

“We have had several high-profile cases with fines dished out of about R7m, but this is of no consequence to syndicates [such is the enormity of their profits].

“Corruption and complicity are the stage four cancer of the country.