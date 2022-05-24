Ex-mayoral spokesperson lucky to escape with life after brutal hijacking
24 May 2022 - 08:42
When a former Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral spokesperson and head of a non-profit organisation climbed out of his vehicle to investigate why his tyres had burst, he saw the metal spikes laid out across the road...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.