×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hillary Gardee murder accused makes U-turn in bid for bail

24 May 2022 - 15:02
Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court.
Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court.
Image: Emile Bosch

The bail application of Hillary Gardee murder accused Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa was postponed on Tuesday by the Nelspruit magistrate’s court.

State prosecutor advocate Ntsika Mpolweni told the court Mkhatshwa, who had initially abandoned his bail application, made a U-turn and requested that it be heard.

Mpolweni said the state had agreed with the defence for the matter to be postponed to June 2 as the investigating officer had suffered a bereavement and could not be in court.

“The defence counsel agreed to this through a text message and said we can postpone. June 2 was suitable,” Mpolweni told the court.

Defence counsel advocate Sifiso Silindza rejected the state’s submission, saying it was unfortunate the state was "using" the SMS against him.

“I never agreed to saying today falls away. This is a shock and surprise that the SMS is meant to work against me,” he said.

Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge sheet

The plot to murder Hillary Gardee was allegedly hatched months before her abduction while she was out shopping with her adopted daughter in Mbombela, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Silindza asked the court to proceed with hearing his client’s bail application as bail applications were urgent in nature.

He said his client risked losing his job due to his continued incarceration.

“There is no provision in the Criminal Procedure Act that says the investigating officer must be in court for a bail application to proceed. The investigating officer is not the full force of the police. He is a member who fits in the puzzle,” he said.

Silindza said the head of detectives should have assigned someone else to be in court, or the investigating officer should have deposed an affidavit.

Mpolweni told the court: “The state is opposing bail in this matter.”

Magistrate Edward Hall agreed with the state and said the investigating officer plays an integral part in the case because he or she is collecting all the evidence.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Accused killer relaxed and cheerful on day of Gardee’s murder, says friend

On the day Hillary Gardee was murdered, one of the men who allegedly kidnapped, raped, and killed her was having lunch at his favourite pub and ...
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | ‘I drove past where my daughter was held captive and abused’: Godrich Gardee

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee says it's painful knowing that while  searching for his daughter, he drove past the house where she was ...
News
1 week ago

Hillary Gardee murder accused choose not to apply for bail

Accused allege they were tortured by police.
News
2 weeks ago

Mpumalanga ANC's senior researcher among suspects in Hillary Gardee's murder

One of the three men arrested in connection with Hillary Gardee's murder is a senior manager in the office of the ANC chief whip in the Mpumalanga ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My life has been cut short': cancer patient as doctors found guilty of ... News
  2. Mkhize uses son's wedding to signal presidency bid Politics
  3. ‘You’re not a revolutionary, your brand is built on hate’: Inside Maimane and ... South Africa
  4. Is R22m for a flag justifiable? — here’s a look at what other massive flags ... South Africa
  5. Begging bowls and breakdowns as Eskom teeters News

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Inside Medupi: R2.5bn repair bill for 'procedural non-compliance' and poor ...