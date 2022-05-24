×

South Africa

‘I don’t know what is wrong with us’ — Tito Mboweni takes aim at those not wearing masks

24 May 2022 - 11:00
Tito Mboweni says he will not attend ANC national executive committee meetings in person.
Image: SUPPLIED

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has expressed concern about people who are flouting Covid-19 regulations as if the pandemic is no longer a threat. 

“I don’t know what is wrong with us. We go to large gatherings, parties, funerals and church services. No masks. Why do we do these things? People are dying, relatives, friends. Covid-19 is still here,” he tweeted on Monday. 

The former minister said he does not attend ANC NEC meetings in person and refuses to go to large gatherings.

Mboweni’s tweets received mixed reactions, with some sharing similar concerns. Others claimed there is nothing wrong with attending gatherings as the state of disaster is no longer in place.

Current Covid-19 regulations require people who attend indoor and outdoor gatherings involving more than 100 people to be fully vaccinated and in possession of a valid vaccination certificate or a valid certificate of a negative Covid-19 test, recognised by the World Health Organisation, and which was obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of the gathering. 

A maximum of 50% of the venue capacity may be occupied if these conditions are met.

Here are some of the responses to Mboweni: 

