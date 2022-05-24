×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sassa apologises to grant beneficiaries affected by paypoint changes

24 May 2022 - 08:00
Covid-19 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries queue outside a post office in East London. File photo.
Covid-19 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries queue outside a post office in East London. File photo.
Image: Sino Majangaza

As millions prepare to collect their social grants, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has apologised to affected grant beneficiaries who can’t withdraw their money at regular pay points.

Earlier this month, Sassa announced that beneficiaries will no longer receive their payments at SA Post Office (Sapo) branches due to “cash challenges” that are preventing people from collecting their social grants at cash pay points, including the post office.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi acknowledged that the change may cause difficulties but advised affected clients to use other ways to access their funds. 

“R350 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries are advised to take their ID document and cellphone number registered when they first applied, because the OTP will be sent to that number to able to withdraw their grant,” he said. 

Letsatsi said beneficiaries will still be able to use their gold Sassa cards at supermarket tills to withdraw their funds. 

Where can I collect my grant?

You can collect your grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave stores. 

Sassa advises those who receive the R350 grant to choose this payment option when applying. 

Those who chose to receive their funds at Sapo branches are requested to visit www.srd.sassa.gov.za and select an option to collect the grant from one of the supermarkets. 

“Clients who still have uncollected Covid-19 SRD grant of R350 credit at Sapo/Postbank can collect at any of the retail outlets,” said Sassa. 

How will I receive my payment? 

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Letsatsi said applicants who do not choose a payment method or those who provide banking details that fail verification will be provided with an account within the Postbank environment. 

“It is very important for the beneficiary to have the mobile phone used to register the application with him/her as well as his/her identity document when going to collect the grant. Once the ID number is entered into the system at the cashier’s till, the one-time pin (OTP) will be sent to the registered phone number. Once this is accepted, the cash will be paid,” he said. 

How I can change my payment option? 

Letsatsi appealed to all beneficiaries to change their payment method to their personal bank account, saying this is the fastest and safest method to receive the grant. 

Anyone who has challenges with changing the method of payment or updating the cellphone number can contact the Sassa help desk on 0800 60 10 11 or send an email to grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za

Applicants must manage the grant entirely electronically and not go to Sassa offices for assistance. 

READ MORE:

‘We're moving backwards & putting millions of lives in jeopardy’ — Black Sash slams R350 grant changes

"The new regulations have gone backwards and are putting millions of lives in jeopardy for the people who can now no longer access this," said Black ...
News
4 days ago

Action to be taken against 5,812 government officials over R350 grant fraud, says Lindiwe Zulu

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says an investigation has been launched to bring to book more than 5,000 government officials who benefited ...
News
3 days ago

About 9-million people have reapplied for the R350 grant

About 9-million applications have been received for the R350 social relief of distress grant since the application channel opened on April 23.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My life has been cut short': cancer patient as doctors found guilty of ... News
  2. Mkhize uses son's wedding to signal presidency bid Politics
  3. Is R22m for a flag justifiable? — here’s a look at what other massive flags ... South Africa
  4. ‘You’re not a revolutionary, your brand is built on hate’: Inside Maimane and ... South Africa
  5. Begging bowls and breakdowns as Eskom teeters News

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Inside Medupi: R2.5bn repair bill for 'procedural non-compliance' and poor ...