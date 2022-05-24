'The system is failing our people': EFF join calls for justice for Namhla Mtwa
The EFF says the pace of investigation into the murder of Namhla Mtwa is an indication “the system is failing our people”.
Mtwa was shot nine times in her driveway in Mthatha on April 21 as she arrived home from work. No suspects have been arrested yet.
On Monday, the EFF in Eastern Cape marched to the Central police station to demand answers on Mtwa’s murder case.
The party’s chairperson in the province, Yazini Tetyana, said justice delayed is justice denied.
Speaking on 702, Tetyana said the fact no suspects have been arrested a month after the murder showed police were not doing enough to solve the case.
“The system is failing our people and the failure has caused panic in terms of the pace at which the case is being dealt with,” said Tetyana.
“This happened on April 21 and on May 23 not a single report was given. Every time the family goes to the police station they are told police are still investigating. There is nothing tangible.”
Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene said a senior manager has been appointed to oversee Mtwa’s murder case.
This after her sister, Sanga Nozintathu Mtwa, recently appealed on social media for justice.
Sanga alleged her sister was in an abusive relationship with her long-term partner of 17 years, and shared photos on social media showing the violence she allegedly endured during the relationship.
Mene asked anyone with information to come forward.
“Members of the family and the public are assured the case is in the hands of capable and professionally trained detectives. With the support and response demonstrated by the community and formations in every corner of our province and outside its borders, we are optimistic a breakthrough will be made.
“An appeal is made that whoever possesses critical information that will add value to the work of the investigating team and lead to the arrest of the suspect should please share it with the lead investigator,” Mene said.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane called on the police to swiftly investigate allegations of gender-based violence and femicide in the Mtwa case.
“Someone must answer for the vicious killing of this young woman. We must also find answers to the images we have seen in the last 24 hours which show that before her death she was exposed to all manner of barbaric acts,” said Mabuyane.
He pleaded with the public to trust that law enforcement authorities would take all the necessary steps to investigate the allegations and bring justice for Mtwa.
“We must also do everything in our power to ensure no other young woman suffers the fate that has befallen Namhla. Let us raise our voices louder against all manner of violence perpetrated against women,” he said.
