'The system is failing our people': EFF join calls for justice for Namhla Mtwa

The EFF says the pace of investigation into the murder of Namhla Mtwa is an indication “the system is failing our people”.

Mtwa was shot nine times in her driveway in Mthatha on April 21 as she arrived home from work. No suspects have been arrested yet.

On Monday, the EFF in Eastern Cape marched to the Central police station to demand answers on Mtwa’s murder case.

The party’s chairperson in the province, Yazini Tetyana, said justice delayed is justice denied.

Speaking on 702, Tetyana said the fact no suspects have been arrested a month after the murder showed police were not doing enough to solve the case.

“The system is failing our people and the failure has caused panic in terms of the pace at which the case is being dealt with,” said Tetyana.

“This happened on April 21 and on May 23 not a single report was given. Every time the family goes to the police station they are told police are still investigating. There is nothing tangible.”