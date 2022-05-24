×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘This terror has no place in society’ — WC government condemns Manenberg and Khayelitsha shootings

24 May 2022 - 12:08
The Western Cape government has called on police to leave no stone unturned during the investigation of recent Manenberg and Khayelitsha shootings.
The Western Cape government has called on police to leave no stone unturned during the investigation of recent Manenberg and Khayelitsha shootings.
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

The Western Cape government has condemned gang-related shootings in Manenberg and Khayelitsha at the weekend, and is calling on police to urgently arrest perpetrators of violence and crime.

Safety MEC Reagen Allen was responding to the fatal shooting of three family members in Khayelitsha on Sunday and attempts to shoot and kill five people in Manenberg on Monday. 

“I want the perpetrators found and arrested speedily. This terror has no place in our society and must be brought to an end. Khayelitsha has been plagued by severe shooting incidents and this cannot be allowed to continue unabated,” said Allen.

The MEC said police must use all their resources to find the perpetrators. He called on residents to work with police by providing leads to assist their investigation.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde echoed the MEC’s calls for joint efforts between police and residents.

We urge members of the community to come forward with any information that will assist the police and law enforcement to find the perpetrators. We must ensure they face the full might of the law,” said Winde.

Allen called on national government to provide additional policing resources. 

“The days of gangsters running around like they own the place and terrorising our residents are over. I want residents not to lose hope, as I will continue to advocate that the national government provides the additional policing resources we so greatly need and deserve,” he said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Three siblings killed as gunmen storm their home in Khayelitsha

Western Cape organised crime detectives are investigating after three members of a family were shot dead in Ekuphumleni, Khayelitsha, on Sunday night.
News
1 day ago

‘My footsteps may be slow but I will get there’

Paralysed by a bullet during an armed robbery, an Eastern Cape man graduated at the University of Fort Hare exactly 14 years later.
News
1 day ago

Pep talk from caddie helped secure PGA Championship crown: Thomas

Justin Thomas stages Major fightback to win his second PGA Championship after a playoff
Sport
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My life has been cut short': cancer patient as doctors found guilty of ... News
  2. Mkhize uses son's wedding to signal presidency bid Politics
  3. ‘You’re not a revolutionary, your brand is built on hate’: Inside Maimane and ... South Africa
  4. Is R22m for a flag justifiable? — here’s a look at what other massive flags ... South Africa
  5. Begging bowls and breakdowns as Eskom teeters News

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Inside Medupi: R2.5bn repair bill for 'procedural non-compliance' and poor ...