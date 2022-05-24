‘This terror has no place in society’ — WC government condemns Manenberg and Khayelitsha shootings

The Western Cape government has condemned gang-related shootings in Manenberg and Khayelitsha at the weekend, and is calling on police to urgently arrest perpetrators of violence and crime.

Safety MEC Reagen Allen was responding to the fatal shooting of three family members in Khayelitsha on Sunday and attempts to shoot and kill five people in Manenberg on Monday.

“I want the perpetrators found and arrested speedily. This terror has no place in our society and must be brought to an end. Khayelitsha has been plagued by severe shooting incidents and this cannot be allowed to continue unabated,” said Allen.

The MEC said police must use all their resources to find the perpetrators. He called on residents to work with police by providing leads to assist their investigation.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde echoed the MEC’s calls for joint efforts between police and residents.

“We urge members of the community to come forward with any information that will assist the police and law enforcement to find the perpetrators. We must ensure they face the full might of the law,” said Winde.

Allen called on national government to provide additional policing resources.

“The days of gangsters running around like they own the place and terrorising our residents are over. I want residents not to lose hope, as I will continue to advocate that the national government provides the additional policing resources we so greatly need and deserve,” he said.

